DECISIVE GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES SUPPORT OF GREAT BEAR FOREST CARBON PROJECT

Decisive Group Inc. to purchase carbon offsets and be carbon neutral for 2023.

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Decisive Group Inc. (Decisive) demonstrates their commitment to sustainability with their plan to be carbon neutral for 2023. The plan includes tracking carbon emissions from operations and purchasing carbon offsets from Canada's Great Bear Forest Carbon Project.

The Great Bear Forest Carbon Project. Copyright of Coastal First Nations (CNW Group/Decisive Group Inc.)

As part of their commitment to sustainable business, Decisive announces they will support the efforts of the Great Bear Forest Carbon Project through the purchase of high-quality Canadian carbon offsets. In partnership with LivClean, a top-ranked Canadian carbon offset retailer, Decisive will purchase carbon offsets equal to their total 2023 carbon footprint which is coming from facility energy consumption, employee commuting, corporate air travel and shipping.

"Our offset purchase is an important part of our great commitment to social corporate responsibility and will reduce and offset Decisive's 2023 footprint" says Mitchell Carkner, CEO - Decisive, "This demonstrates we are committed to climate action and reducing our emissions for today, and for our future."

The Great Bear Carbon Forest Project, located in British Columbia, aims to increase carbon capture and storage through improved forest management practices that balance timber harvesting with the overall health of the forest. The project is an initiative of the Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative (CFN); an alliance of nine First Nations. The project's carbon offset revenue supports sustainable economic initiatives and social development within the communities, while helping to conserve the largest and most ecologically significant temperate rainforest in the world – the Great Bear Rainforest.

Decisive's partnership with LivClean will help support this initiative and balance the company's carbon footprint. This partnership is an important step towards sustainable business practices and environmental conservation.

About LivClean Corp.

LivClean is a Canadian carbon offset retailer dedicated to the responsible business movement. LivClean carbon offset projects that meet the strict standards of international carbon systems and LivClean is a top-ranked carbon offset retailer by the David Suzuki and Pembina Institute's worldwide ranking.

Livclean.ca

About Decisive Group Inc. (Decisive)

Decisive Group designs, builds, and maintains enterprise IT infrastructure and hybrid cloud, as well as managing and protecting data. Decisive partners with the world's leading providers of standards-based hardware, software, networking, security, and cloud products to optimize processes and improve outcomes for medium and large enterprise.

decisivegroup.com

SOURCE Decisive Group Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts, LivClean, Christina DeVries, (905) 338-3113 ext. 5, [email protected]; Decisive Group Inc., Maggie Woudstra, (613) 836-3700, [email protected]