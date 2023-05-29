DecisioningIT Unveils Online Finance Application Tool for Instantaneous Lender Matching

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - DecisioningIT, a leading technology company specializing in innovative financial solutions, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge online finance tool, revolutionizing the automotive lending industry. This groundbreaking tool utilizes advanced decisioning algorithms and cutting-edge technology to dynamically match consumers, regardless of their credit history, with multiple lenders instantaneously.

Traditionally, the process of securing a loan has been time-consuming, burdensome, and often discouraging for individuals with less-than-perfect credit histories. DecisioningIT's game-changing finance tool aims to eradicate these obstacles by streamlining and accelerating the lending process like never before.

"DecisioningIT is thrilled to introduce our innovative online finance tool, which is set to reshape the lending landscape," said Rosa Hoffmann, CEO of DecisioningIT. "We believe that every consumer deserves access to fair and efficient financial services, regardless of their credit history. Our tool eliminates the frustrations of traditional lending and empowers individuals with real-time, tailored options, transforming the way people secure vehicle loans."

The online finance tool employs a proprietary decisioning engine, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, to evaluate borrower profiles in milliseconds. By considering a multitude of factors beyond credit scores, such as income, employment history, and financial stability, the tool provides automotive dealers with multiple pre-qualifying lenders, enabling them to make informed lending decisions rapidly. This inclusive approach ensures that a wider range of consumers can access credit facilities that align with their financial needs.

Key features of DecisioningIT's online finance tool include:

Lightning-Fast Matching: In less than 1 second, the tool instantly matches borrowers with multiple lenders, providing a range of financing options tailored to their unique requirements. Inclusive Credit Assessment: The advanced decisioning algorithms consider various data points beyond credit history, allowing individuals with less-than-perfect credit scores to find suitable lending opportunities. Enhanced Security and Privacy: DecisioningIT employs the highest security measures to safeguard user data, ensuring confidentiality throughout the lending process. User-Friendly Interface: The user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, ensuring a seamless experience for consumers throughout the entire loan application process.

DecisioningIT's online finance tool has already garnered widespread attention and enthusiasm from industry experts. By combining technology and financial expertise, DecisioningIT is empowering individuals and opening doors to financial opportunities that were previously inaccessible. The DecisioningIT Widget is a game-changer for dealerships looking to streamline and accelerate their financing process. With its user-friendly interface and seamless integration capabilities, the widget offers a hassle-free solution that benefits both customers and dealership staff.

For more information about DecisioningIT and its revolutionary online finance tool, please visit www.decisioning.it or Book a demo

About DecisioningIT:

DecisioningIT is a leading technology company at the forefront of digital financial solutions. With a mission to democratize access to credit, DecisioningIT combines artificial intelligence, machine learning, and innovative algorithms to provide inclusive and efficient financial services. By revolutionizing the lending process, DecisioningIT is empowering individuals and transforming the financial landscape.

