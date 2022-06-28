DecisioningIT's Rosa Hoffmann named an honoree of the 2022 Auto Remarketing's 40 Under 40

"It is an honour to be included on this list with so the brightest and best in our industry," Hoffmann said. "This is a validation of the hard work of our team at DecisioningIT and goes to show how hard work and perseverance pay off."

DecisioningIT, a technology company dedicated to making vehicle financing easier for consumers, is best known for its "Lucy" platform. Hoffmann co-founded the company as a way to ensure consumers who have trouble obtaining financing for their new vehicle have more options.

"We want to make sure no consumer is left behind by ensuring that they can get the vehicle they need by creating greater transparency in the lending process," Hoffmann said. "I am extraordinarily happy to be recognized for the service we provide."

Lucy utilizes technology never seen before in vehicle dealerships. Its predictive AI technology provides the best financial solution based on the consumer's credit profile in just minutes. Lucy works with a dealer's customer relationship management system or dealer management system to connect directly with lenders.

It manages customer documents, financing information and bank statements as well. This will ease the burden between finance and insurance managers and service managers and lenders when it comes to getting financing for just about any client who wants to buy a vehicle.

Honorees of the "40 Under 40" awards program were selected by Cherokee Media Group for demonstrating excellent work in pre-owned cars operations, and for showing great character and community support.

The honorees are being featured in the May/June issue of Auto Remarketing Canada, online at https://www.autoremarketing.com/arcanada and during a ceremony at Canada's Used Car Week, which is June 27-29 in Toronto.

SOURCE DecisioningIT