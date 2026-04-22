TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 26, 2026, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) held a hearing pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules and accepted a settlement agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and PFSL Investments Canada Ltd. (PFSL).

PFSL Investments Canada Ltd. admitted that:

(a) In relation to redemptions processed in the accounts of a client, PFSL's internal supervisory controls did not detect that the email address used to collect electronic signatures was different from the email address held on file,

(b) PFSL failed to adequately query redemptions processed in the accounts of a client and investments made by two Approved Persons,

(c) PFSL failed to have policies and procedures that would prohibit Approved Persons from accepting appointments as powers of attorney and executors by clients that ensured compliance with the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (formerly MFDA Rules).

Pursuant to the settlement agreement, PFSL Investments Canada Ltd. agreed to pay a fine of $250,000 and costs of $15,000. PFSL also agreed to comply with Mutual Fund Dealer Rules as stated in the settlement agreement.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

PFSL Investments Canada Ltd. - Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

PFSL has been a Mutual Fund Dealer Member in all provinces and territories in Canada since January 2002.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

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SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], 416-526-8240