CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on January 26-28 and April 20, 2026, a Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) hearing panel under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules issued their decision and reasons in the matter of Ronald Aleri Scott.

The hearing panel found that Ronald Scott borrowed monies from clients giving rise to material conflicts of interest, which the Respondent failed to identify, report to the Dealer Member, or address in the best interest of the clients, contrary to the Dealer Member's policies and procedures and Mutual Fund Dealer Rules 2.1.4(2) and 1.1.2. The hearing panel did not find that Scott breached Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1.

The hearing panel also did not find that Scott engaged in an unapproved outside activity.

The hearing panel's reasons for the decision on liability, dated May 20, 2026 are available at:

Re Scott 2026 CIRO 17

The violations occurred while Ronald Scott was a Registered Representative with IPC Investment Corporation and Hub Capital Inc. in the Calgary, Alberta area. Ronald Scott is not currently registered with a CIRO-regulated firm.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected] / 416-526-8240; All other Inquiries: Complaints & Inquiries, Secure form (https://www.ciro.ca/complaint-and-inquiry-submission-secure-form), Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322