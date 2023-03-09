Decision Imminent in Trial of Former MP Raj Grewal

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - An Ontario Superior Court judge is scheduled to release her decision Friday in a breach of trust prosecution targeting Raj Grewal, former Liberal Member of Parliament for Brampton East.

The judgment follows a nine-week proceeding at which the Crown tried to prove that Mr. Grewal dispensed favours in return for significant loans of money. Defence counsel for Mr. Grewal had urged Justice Sylvia Corthorn to dismiss both breach of trust charges immediately upon the Crown having concluded its case.



They have argued that the prosecution has failed to even present a case to meet and that the case should be thrown out before hearing from the defence.

Justice Corthorn intends to deliver her judgment at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at the 161 Elgin Street courthouse in Ottawa in courtroom 33.

The defence will make a brief statement to the press outside of the courthouse after the ruling.

SOURCE Stockwoods LLP

For further information: Nader R. Hasan, [email protected], 416-593-7200; Spencer Bass, [email protected], 416-593-7200