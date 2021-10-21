Decibel Announces the Launch of 6 New Products Including Two New Cultivars From Thunderchild Cultivation Facility

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - October 21, 2021 – Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce 6 new products available for retailers in Ontario today, including two new flower cultivars.

"We are incredibly excited to launch 6 new products for our retail partners in Ontario and consumers to enjoy" said Paul Wilson, Decibel CEO." This is the start of the roll out of our much anticipated new set of cultivars launching in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan over the next 6 weeks. With the ramp up of our Thunderchild Cultivation facility in full effect we are bringing meaningful innovation and variety in dried flower and derivative products for retailers and consumers."

Flower

With all of Decibel's flower and pre-roll cultivar offerings now fully listed in all its major markets, these new cultivar launches are the start of Decibel's full product rotational strategy. Alongside listing objectives now being complete, the Thunderchild Cultivation facility has achieved run-rate production while maintaining Qwest's high-quality standards, and strongly positions Decibel's flower strategy with enough volume to meet demand as additional cultivars are being introduced over the coming weeks.

Decibel's two new cultivar drops in Ontario from the Thunderchild Cultivation facility:

Qwest Papaya Cake jarred flower (Papaya x Wedding Cake) with 29.1% THC

jarred flower (Papaya x Wedding Cake) with 29.1% THC Qwest Papaya Cake pre-rolls (Papaya x Wedding Cake) with 25.7% THC

pre-rolls (Papaya x Wedding Cake) with 25.7% THC Qwest Banana OG jarred flower (Banana x OG Kush x Trophy Wife) with 29.7% THC

Papaya Cake and Banana OG are available for licensed Ontario retailers to order today and will be available for consumers to purchase next week at their local licensed retailer or on OCS.ca. These cultivars will become available in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan in November.

Derivatives

The Company continues to drive innovation and execute its premiumization strategy with vape and concentrate offerings, now launching its first solventless product in market under Pressed by Qwest. In addition to this new product format, Decibel is launching a new flavour of its distillate vape line up and expanding its Kootenay Fruit live resin vape distribution into Ontario, which has seen strong demand in Western Canada.

Pressed by Qwest Sunset MAC solventless cold cured rosin with 84.3% total cannabinoids and 12.4% total terpenes

Sunset MAC solventless cold cured rosin with 84.3% total cannabinoids and 12.4% total terpenes General Admission Strawnana distillate vape in two size formats

Strawnana distillate vape in two size formats General Admission Kootenay Fruit live resin vape in a trial size, 0.45g format

These General Admission and Pressed by Qwest products are available for licensed Ontario retailers to order today and will be available for consumers to purchase next week at their local licensed retailer or on OCS.ca. They will be available for Alberta retailers to order this Friday, October 22nd from the AGLC.

About Decibel

Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three operating production houses along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. Thunderchild Cultivation, is a licensed and operating 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, SK. The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility, in Calgary, AB has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, Blendcraft, and General Admission, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.

www.decibelcc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's business plans and strategies, anticipated product launches, including the timing and location of the same and the Company's ability to grow Qwest, Qwest Reserve and Blendcraft brands into new and innovative product formats, variations and its other business plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to delays, regulatory changes and impacts, capital requirements, construction impacts, displacement requirements and unforeseen requirements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to obtain and maintain licences to retail cannabis products; review of the Company's production facilities by Health Canada and maintenance of licences (including any amendments thereto) from Health Canada in respect thereof; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the labour market generally and the ability to access, hire and retain employees; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the satisfaction of conditions precedent under the Company's credit facilities; timing and completion of construction and expansion of the Company's production facilities and retail locations; and the delay or failure to receive board, regulatory or other approvals, including any approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

