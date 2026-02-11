Decibel Announces Stock Option Grants

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, announces that it has granted, effective after market close on February 10, 2026, an aggregate of 11,537,223 stock options (each, an "Option") to certain officers and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Each Option is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.10 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on February 10, 2026. This is a normal-course grant that comprises part of the long-term compensation and employee retention incentives program provided by the Company. The Options will vest in three equal annual installments on January 1 in each of 2027, 2028 and 2029 and will expire on February 10, 2031.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest and Standard Issue are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia and Battleford, Saskatchewan, and an EUGMP licensed cultivation and processing facility in Chatham, Ontario.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements that relate to Decibel's business plans generally, and specifically the creation of a global footprint and ability to delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality.

