Decibel Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce that the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 11, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Results of the Meeting

Decibel's shareholders approved all matters submitted by the Company for consideration at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, Decibel's shareholders:

fixed the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at four (4) directors; elected each of Shawn Dym, Nadia Vattovaz, Jakob Ripshtein, and Benjamin Sze to serve as directors of the Company; appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors and authorized their remuneration, as such, be fixed by the board of directors; reapproved the 2025 Stock Option Plan, as more particularly described in the management information circular and proxy statement dated October 30, 2025; authorized the Company to, at any time within one (1) year, consolidate all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of up to fifty pre-consolidation shares to one post-consolidation share (50-1), with the specific ratio to be determined by the Company's board of directors (the "Consolidation").

Although the Consolidation was approved by the Company's shareholders, the Company has no intention of effecting the Consolidation at this time and will provide all requisite public disclosure should such intention change at any time.

Subsequent to the Meeting, Shawn Dym, Nadia Vattovaz and Jakob Ripshtein have been appointed and agreed to serve on the Corporation's committees, with Ms. Vattovaz to serve as chair of the Company's Audit Committee, and Mr. Ripshtein to serve as chair of its Governance, Compensation and Nominating Committee.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company focused on delivering products that delight customers through a commitment to robust innovation and product quality. Leading brands General Admission, Qwest and Vox are among its portfolio sold both across Canada and beginning to extend towards new countries to create a global footprint. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, two cultivation facilities in Creston, British Columbia and Battleford, Saskatchewan, and an EUGMP licensed cultivation and processing facility in Chatham, Ontario.

