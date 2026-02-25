Decibel Announces Sale of Creston Property and Consolidation of Cultivation Facilities

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in Canadian branded cannabis manufactured products and global medical exports, announces that it has entered into a conditional sale agreement (the "Agreement") for its property located in Creston, British Columbia and its related consolidation of its cannabis cultivation facility situated on the subject property (the "Facility").

The sale price of the property will be approximately $2,500,000 with all sale proceeds being used to repay a portion of the Company's recently announced term debt. In conjunction with sale of the property, the Company is consolidating the Facility's operations into the Company's other cultivation site located in Battleford, Saskatchewan. Both the sale and consolidation align with the Company's continued focus on operational efficiency and long-term profitability.

"This is a proactive step to further optimize our operating footprint and support disciplined, profitable growth," said Ben Sze, Chief Executive Officer of Decibel. "Our cultivation capacity is well aligned with demand, and this consolidation strengthens our ability to support brand growth in Canada and our global export business. By concentrating production into fewer, higher utilized facilities, we improve efficiency, reduce complexity and strengthen our cost structure. I also want to thank the team in Creston for their contributions and the role they have played in helping build the business."

The transaction is expected to:

Generate cost savings of $4 million annually due to consolidation;

Have no impact on the Company's revenue outlook;

Improve production efficiency through higher utilization across remaining assets; and

Strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

The Transaction remains subject to standard closing conditions and is anticipated to close in the month of April 2026.

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company with a strong foundation in the Canadian adult-use market, built on leading brands including General Admission, Qwest and Standard Issue. The Company focuses on disciplined innovation, consistent product quality and strong brand execution. Alongside its leadership position in Canada, Decibel is a significant and growing participant in international cannabis markets. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, a cultivation facility in Battleford, Saskatchewan, and an EU GMP licensed cultivation and processing facility in Chatham, Ontario.

www.decibelcc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the terms of and anticipated closing of the sale of the Creston property; the Company's ability to realize operational efficiencies following the sale of the property; and the expectation that the sale will generate cost savings, will have no impact on revenue, improve production efficiency and strengthen the Company's balance sheet; the Company's ability to drive disciplined innovation in its core branded product business; and the Company's ability to expand and diversify its premium product brand portfolio in Canada and globally.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to closing of the sale of the Creston property; the ability of the parties to complete the sale on the terms currently contemplated or at all; the inability of the Company to efficiently consolidate operations at its other production facility; risks relating to delays; other regulatory changes and impacts; capital requirements; displacement requirements; unforeseen requirements resulting from global macro-economic events, conditions and factors; the ability to obtain and maintain licenses to retail cannabis products; review of the Company's production facilities by Health Canada and maintenance of licenses (including any amendments thereto) from Health Canada in respect thereof; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis, international export rules and regulations; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the labour market generally and the ability to access, hire and retain employees; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the satisfaction of conditions precedent under the Company's credit facilities; and the delay or failure to receive board, regulatory or other approvals, including any approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.

For More Information Contact: Decibel Cannabis Company Inc., [email protected], 1-844-993-4769