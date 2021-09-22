Decibel Announces 27 New Upcoming Ontario Product Launches

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, is pleased to announce its recent success in the Ontario product call as well as upcoming Ontario product launches with 27 new product introductions over the coming months.

"With our $15 million oversubscribed equity financing now closed, we are now positioned for Decibel's next stage of growth through high return on capital investments, which expand our capacity and gross margins, as well as accelerating our already robust 2022 product pipeline." said Paul Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Decibel. "We remain focused on expanding our market share as we fully realize the impact of our 2021 growth initiatives in the fourth quarter."

"We are committed to continuously raising the bar when it comes to innovation and bringing choice to consumers, through high-standard craft quality, unique product formats, and rare cultivars" said Warren Matzelle, Senior Vice President, Product Innovation of Decibel. "We endeavor to continue to be category innovators and craft our strategy around cannabis culture and consumers."

New Products – Flower (14 Products)

Qwest Family of Brands

With volumes from its Thunderchild cultivation facility now approaching run-rate production (which is anticipated by mid-Q4), for the first time in the Company's history, Decibel will have its full flower offerings available and in steady supply in the Ontario market.

Decibel has secured the following product listings in Ontario:

6 new jarred SKUs including four Qwest cultivars and two Qwest Reserve cultivars

6 new pre-roll SKUs including four Qwest cultivars and two Qwest Reserve cultivars

1 new blended milled flower SKU under Blendcraft by Qwest

General Admission

Decibel continues to expand General Admission's category offerings based on its strong brand equity created initially in the vape category. Recently, in Western Canada, General Admission's first large format pre-roll product experienced early success and will now be brought to the Ontario market.

Decibel has secured the following product listings in Ontario:

1 new large format pre-roll SKU under General Admission

New Products – Vapes & Concentrates (13 Products)

Pressed by Qwest

The Company continues to expand Qwest, with its reputation for premium flower, into the premium concentrate category, with another 6 Pressed by Qwest products listed and ready for launch.

Decibel has secured the following product listings in Ontario:

4 new product SKUs including new Gems & Juice and Live Sugar cultivars

2 new product SKUs of Pressed by Qwest's new solventless Cold Cure Liven Rosin

General Admission

General Admission continues to broaden its product offering in the vape category as one of the top 3 vape brands in Canada, through consistent, consumer insight led innovation at approachable pricing.

Decibel has secured the following product listings in Ontario:

7 new product SKUs including new flavours of Distillate and Live Resin vapes, and a new and innovative product format under the General Admission brand

Link to Decibel's Investor Presentation

About Decibel

Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three operating production houses along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. Thunderchild Cultivation, is a licensed and operating 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, SK. The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility, in Calgary, AB has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, Blendcraft, and General Admission, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.

www.decibelcc.com

