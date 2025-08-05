Decentralised EV charging startup empowers local hosts and fleets to monetize unused spaces with smart chargers, starting with high-traffic commercial locations in the DMV area.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- DeCharge, a decentralised EV charging infrastructure network, today announced its official U.S. launch, bringing its community-powered charging model to American drivers and businesses. DeCharge enables anyone, from small business owners to parking lot operators, to host EV chargers and earn revenue, helping solve the critical shortage of public charging infrastructure.

DeCharge Launches in the U.S. to Build the World's First Community-Owned EV Charging Network

DeCharge brings global innovation to local communities through its decentralised, AI-powered energy model. The company recently raised $2.5M in seed funding to build an autonomous EV charging network. Its U.S. rollout begins with pilot deployments in the DMV area, New York, and California. Over the next 12 months, DeCharge aims to onboard 1,000+ hosts across 10 states and launch pre-orders for its next-gen, community-owned fast chargers.

Mohan Kuldeep Ponnada, Founder & CEO of DeCharge said, "EV adoption is skyrocketing across the US, but infrastructure hasn't kept pace. Our vision is to decentralize energy access and create an open network where anyone can earn by powering the future of mobility. The U.S. launch marks our commitment to accelerating EV infrastructure growth through community and commercial partnerships in high-demand regions like the DMV area and high-usage areas in California."

DeCharge transforms everyday spaces like small business lots and fleet depots into clean energy hubs. Its host‑powered model offers transparent pricing, real-time payments, and zero-capex rollouts, ideal for commercial fleets and last-mile operators. With flexible revenue sharing, hosts maintain control and enjoy long-term earnings. Blockchain integration ensures secure, instant transactions. DeCharge's flagship Beast 7.4kW chargers are easy to deploy, allowing hosts to set pricing. EV drivers can locate and use chargers via the upcoming DeCharge app and web portal.

DeCharge is a decentralized EV charging network built to empower communities and businesses to monetize their space by hosting EV chargers. Through smart hardware, IoT-based energy payments, and tokenized incentives, DeCharge is building the future of distributed energy and mobility infrastructure.

