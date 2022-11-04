Decentralised Energy Canada Hosting Decentralised Energy Forum

Accelerating Canada's Path to Net Zero Energy

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Decentralised Energy Canada (DEC) is hosting its annual Decentralised Energy Forum (DEF) November 8 & 9 at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier. This is a lineup of the most successful and influential energy leaders from industry, government, financial institutions, and communities.

The program explores solutions to the most critical challenges and opportunities in our ongoing energy transition.

"Energy security, extreme weather and energy equity are priority global issues. Canadian industries and communities are developing decentralised energy systems that use local resources to provide reliable and clean energy," explains Anouk Kendall, DEC President and DEF Chair. "Our objective is to accelerate meaningful progress towards net zero energy while protecting society and the economy."

"The Government of Canada has committed that by 2035, the country's electricity grid will produce net-zero greenhouse gas emissions," comments André Bernier, Director General, Electricity Resources Branch, Natural Resources Canada. "Achieving this objective will help position Canada as an international leader in clean electricity. DEF is helping to advance our understanding of the important role that decentralised energy will play in this transition."

"Access to reliable and sustainable energy sources build the cornerstone for an emission-free economy. Through its Investment and Technology Promotion Offices (ITPOs), UNIDO mobilizes investments and technologies – such as Distributed Renewable Energy systems – towards developing countries" explains Vanessa Voelkel, Deputy Head of the ITPO Germany of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. "I look forward to sharing the scope and impact of our work while connecting with Canadian clean-energy leaders at DEF."

Meet our speakers:

-Erin Bradley, Head of Business Development RNG Canada, Shell

-Jana Gerber, North America Microgrid President, Schneider Electric

-Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta

-Check our full list of Speakers

Inspiring sessions:

-Debunking Net Zero

-Pathways to Net Zero Industry

-A New Era of Sustainability

Exciting event features:

-Business Matchmaking event, a facilitated networking session that will introduce you to your next business deal

-Gamechanger Pitch Competition, eight of the most promising innovative startup companies

-Cocktail Networking Party, dive deeper into #business discussions

We are proud to have the following sponsors and brain trust supporting this event, namely: EQUS REA, Schneider Electric, EHRC, ERA, York University, SCC, Pathways Alliance, City of Medicine Hat, Edmonton Global, EnerMerge, and Copoint.

To view program, visit www.deforum.ca .

ABOUT DECENTRALISED ENERGY CANADA, FORUM HOST

Decentralised Energy Canada (DEC) is a national non-profit industry association, connecting Canadian decentralised energy companies to business opportunities both nationally and internationally. The network pathways we create for start-ups, entrepreneurs, corporations, and market leaders enables productive collaboration and industry growth.

ABOUT DECENTRALISED ENERGY FORUM

Canada's only industry event dedicated to decentralised energy, connecting industry players to new business and partnership opportunities. Our Forum showcases successful innovations that demonstrate the sector's ability to contribute to a just transition to a net zero energy future and community resiliency. The goal is to accelerate the adoption of these innovations and to integrate them into real projects.

