"Each of our store teams selected a community organization to donate to. We want our stores to have a positive impact on the communities in which they are located, not just by offering quality sports gear at affordable prices, but also by taking into account the specific needs of the community and playing an active role in its development," says Philippe Gariepy, Store Marketing Leader at Decathlon Canada.

Decathlon membership

All proceeds donated for this Black Friday initiative were from purchases made by Decathlon members. The Decathlon team was pleased to see a positive response from its membership for this fundraising initiative. "Our members really appreciate it when our actions and our values are aligned. That is very important to us, and we decided to capitalize on their engagement by building a campaign around it," says Marie-Lou Blais, Content Leader.

Organization follow-up

Teams from each of the Decathlon stores involved in this year's Black Friday initiative will follow-up with the organizations they have donated to in the coming weeks. The goal is to share each organization's story with Decathlon members, and the general public, and to highlight the accomplishments the organizations will be able to make with the help of this donation. Decathlon is grateful for its many members who were so enthusiastic about making a difference in their communities this year.

A list of the organizations involved in this year's initiative:

Le Centre du Sablon (Laval, QC) -

Offers a variety of sports activities for people of all ages in the community.

MS Society of Canada (Boisbriand, QC)

Provides support and information for those living with multiple sclerosis including around maintaining an active lifestyle.

Étudiants dans la course - EDLC (Montreal, QC)

Supports young runners training for the Montreal Marathon.

Action Nouvelle Vie (Brossard, QC)

Provides concrete help to people in difficult situations, focusing on the well-being of children and youth, improving their living conditions and instilling hope.

Café Rencontre (Sainte-Foy, QC)

Provides support and access to affordable sports gear for underserved people in the community.

Special Olympics Burlington (Burlington, ON)

Provides sporting opportunities for youth and adults in the community who are living with intellectual disabilities.

Mackenzie Health Foundation (Vaughan, ON)

Raises funds to provide essential equipment and technology for Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and enhanced care services at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital.

The Snowsuit Fund (Ottawa, ON)

Provides snowsuits for children in need so they can participate in outdoor winter activities.

The Nova Scotia Sea School (Dartmouth, NS)

Empowers youth through wilderness and seafaring adventures.

KidSport (online and Calgary, AB)

Helps kids in marginalized or remote communities to get involved in sports.

