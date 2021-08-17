Decathlon Activities Teams Up With Sportball

The new partnership between Decathlon and Sportball is driven by the companies' shared goal to promote the adoption of an active lifestyle. Sportball offers multi-sport and fitness programs that encourage kids to discover the joy of sports and physical activities. Kids benefit from exposure to popular sports like soccer, baseball, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, golf, tennis, and more, in an inclusive environment which allows them to develop at their own pace.

Sportball programs are offered across Canada, the United States, and in Singapore.

"We are very excited about this partnership! Sportball shares many common values with Decathlon. By working together, even more families and children across Canada will have access to learning lifelong sports skills while having fun," explains Carmella Gelgor, Co-Founder and President of Sportball.

Sportball's programs target three key areas of childhood development, helping them build sport, prosocial, and motor skills for life. Active kids are generally healthier, more confident, and perform better academically. Sportball's play-based approach uses creative coaching techniques to captivate imaginations and reduce performance anxiety. Sportball ensures that all training is coached in a fun and age appropriate environment. Toddler and preschool aged classes provide the perfect setting for children to interact and problem solve from an early age.

While the program is focused on the well-being of children, Sportball also benefits the entire family. Parents who want to raise active kids and enrich their lives through sport can find support and connection within the Sportball community.

TOGETHER, EVERYONE GETS ACTIVE

To kick off the partnership, Decathlon will be promoting "Sportball Discovery Events" during the month of August. These free classes will introduce families to the program at the Decathlon Burlington store and the soon-to-open Decathlon Vaughan store.

"This partnership is aligned with Decathlon's mission to make sports more accessible and get people moving. We aim to increase sports participation across the country for all generations. We believe that strong partnerships with local stakeholders will allow us to make a positive and lasting societal impact," explains John Butcher, Head of Partnerships at Decathlon Canada.

Families can register for Sportball seasonal programs through the Decathlon Activities platform and classes will take place at Decathlon's in-store gymnasiums, called Decadiums. Classes will be held at a variety of Decathlon stores across the country, in Quebec (Montreal, Brossard, Boisbriand), Nova Scotia (Dartmouth), Ontario (Burlington, Vaughan) and soon in the new stores such as Brampton, Calgary and Winnipeg. Schedules will vary from location to location. Visit Decathlon Activities to find out more information. Visit this page to discover the free classes occurring at the Decathlon Burlington store.

About Decathlon

Decathlon is a world-renowned sports brand with more than 1,600 stores in over 50 countries. Decathlon designs, manufactures, tests, and sells apparel and equipment for over 65 different sports. It aims to allow a broader public to enjoy and benefit from sports, through innovative and quality sporting goods at fair prices, as well as access to activities and sports facilities. For more information, visit www.decathlon.ca .

About Sportball

Sportball has been teaching children the fundamental skills behind sports since 1995. Their most popular Multi-Sport program has put thousands of children around the world on the path to healthy, active living and a life-long love of sport. Today, Sportball partners with schools, community centres, and research institutions to offer programs and align its curriculum with the latest research for cognitive, social, and motor skills development. For more information, visit: www.sportball.ca

SOURCE Décathlon Canada Inc.

For further information: Jaylone Lee, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Decathlon Canada, (514) 993-8953, jay[email protected]; Carmella Gelgor, President, Sportball, 905 882 4473, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.decathlon.fr/

