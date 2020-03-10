Death of an inmate from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, March 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On March 9, 2020, Curtis McKenzie, an inmate from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. McKenzie, 27 years old, had been serving a federal sentence of two years and one day for Breach of Recognizance and Break and Enter (Not Dwelling-House). His sentence commenced May 30, 2018.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

For further information: Darcy Begrand, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, 306-765-8215