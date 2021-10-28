SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - On October 27, 2021, Oliver Rundle, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence for indecent and sexual assault since September 30, 1983.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police, the coroner and the next of kin be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Tammy Guthrie, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Regional Psychiatric Centre, 306-975-5400 ext. 4155