Death of an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On January 24, 2020, Edwin Proctor, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Proctor, 68 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for first degree murder, attempted murder, rape and buggery since February 9, 1995.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Regional Psychiatric Centre

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Tim Krause, Assistant Warden Management Services, Regional Psychiatric Centre, 306-975-5400 ext. 4155