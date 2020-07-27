Death of an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, SK, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - On July 26, 2020, Roderick Charles LaPlante, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. LaPlante had been serving a sentence of four years, three months and 18 days since January 17, 2020 for Criminal Harassment, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon, Assault – Intentional Use of Force x3, Pointing a Firearm, Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking/Recognizance, and Contravene Storage Regulations.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

