Death of an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - On August 11, 2021, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody. The individual's name cannot be made public to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of any young person who has been dealt with under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

At the time of their death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 8 years, 8 months, and 17 days for Reckless Discharge of a Firearm into/at a Place, and Discharge Restricted/Prohibited Firearm with Intent. Their sentence commenced December 23, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of their death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

For further information: Lesia Sorokan, Deputy Warden, Regional Psychiatric Centre, 306-975-4166