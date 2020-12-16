Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution
Dec 16, 2020, 11:19 ET
STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada
On December 15, 2020, Melvis Owen, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody.
At the time of his death, Mr. Owen had been serving a sentence of 5 years, 5 months for Assault Causing Bodily Harm since August 14, 2018.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
For further information: Bill Melnyk, A/Deputy Warden, Stony Mountain Institution, (204) 230-8067