WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 14, 2022, Robert Hughes, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Hughes had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second degree murder since June 6, 2022.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada policy requires that the coroner be notified.

