STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - On February 17, 2021, Bruce Allan Kaiser, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death Mr. Kaiser, had been serving a sentence of 77 years, 8 months and 29 days for Rape, Forcible Confinement, Hostage Taking, Sexual Assault with a Weapon, Indecent Assault, Escape Lawful Custody, Break, Enter and Commit since May 21, 1970.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Laura Kirby, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Stony Mountain Institution, (431) 277-2640