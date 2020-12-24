Death of an inmate from Stan Daniels Healing Centre

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - On December 24, 2020, Curtis Wolfleg, an inmate from Stan Daniels Healing Centre died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Wolfleg had been serving a sentence of 4 years, 4 months and 22 days for Robbery x2, Obstruct Public/Peace Officer, Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking/Recognizance x3, and Utter Threat to Cause Death/Harm since June 14, 2018.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Kelly Dae Dash, Media Relations Advisor, Correctional Service Canada, Prairie Region, [email protected]