Death of an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Sept. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - On September 5, 2021, Raymond Crookedneck, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Crookedneck, had been serving a sentence of 2 years and 7 months for Impaired Driving, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Fail to Attend Court – Judge's Order, Fail to Comply With Condition/Recognizance since July 25, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Angie Sinclair, Acting Deputy Warden, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, 306-765-8003