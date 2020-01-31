Death of an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary
Jan 31, 2020, 13:22 ET
PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - On January 30, 2020, Kevin Wolbaum, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died while in our custody.
At the time of his death, Mr. Wolbaum, 55 years old, had been serving a sentence of 3 years, 9 months and 19 days for Robbery and Disguise with Intent since December 14, 2017.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Saskatchewan Penitentiary
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
For further information: Tyler Helm, A/Deputy Warden, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, 306-765-8003
Share this article