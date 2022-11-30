PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - On November 28, 2022, Brandon Lupkoski, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a three year, eight month and 19 day sentence since February 25, 2022, for breaking and entering with intent to commit, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Laurie Burnouf, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 716-5709