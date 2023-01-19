MAPLE CREEK, SK, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - On January 18, 2023, Cassandra Fox, an inmate from Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of two years, six months and 29 days for accessory after the fact to murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and prohibited weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon contrary to a probation order, and failure to comply with a court order, since November 21, 2022.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

