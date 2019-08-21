Death of an inmate from La Macaza Institution Français
Aug 21, 2019, 14:02 ET
LA MACAZA, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 19, 2019, Michael Sarandou, an inmate from La Macaza Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.
At the time of his death, Mr. Sarandou, 70 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for attempted murder and robbery since June 1, 2005.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
For further information: Guy Poudrier, Warden, La Macaza Institution, (819) 275-2315, extension 7016
