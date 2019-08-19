Death of an inmate from Joliette Institution

JOLIETTE, QC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 15, 2019, Lydia Larivière, an inmate from Joliette Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of her death, Ms. Larivière, 34 years old, had been serving a sentence of 2 years, 3 months and 25 days for Trafficking in Substances, Possession of Substances for the Purpose of Trafficking and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order since November 30, 2017.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of her death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.



