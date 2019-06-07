Death of an inmate from Federal Training Center Français
Jun 07, 2019, 14:55 ET
LAVAL, QC, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On June 5, 2019, Marven McIntyre, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.
At the time of his death, Mr. McIntyre, 66 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since June 21, 1991.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
