Death of an inmate from Drumheller Institution

DRUMHELLER, AB, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - On February 21, 2022, David Klassen, an inmate from Drumheller Institution, died while in our custody following a serious assault in the medium security unit.

The Drumheller detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) are currently investigating the incident. No other inmates or staff members were injured during this incident.

At the time of his death, Mr. Klassen, 33 years old, had been serving a sentence of seven years, seven months, and 15 days for manslaughter, since March 30, 2017.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

CSC takes the death of an inmate very seriously. At this time, no further information is available while the investigation is underway.

