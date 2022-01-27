Death of an inmate from Drumheller Institution

DRUMHELLER, AB, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On January 26, 2022, an inmate from Drumheller Institution died while in our custody following a serious assault in the medium security unit. The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken. No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

At the time of his death, Mr. Jeffrey Ryan, 34 years old, had been serving a sentence of three years, two months, and five days for Possess Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order, Possess Firearm Knowing Unauthorized, and Possess Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking since April 2, 2019.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

The Drumheller detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) are currently investigating the incident.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances and notify the coroner.

CSC takes the death of an inmate very seriously. At this time, no further information is available while the investigation is underway.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Maureen Quintal, Assistant Warden Management Services, Drumheller Institution, (403) 820-6056