DONNACONA, QC, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Correctional Service Canada

On August 29 2021, Danny Brochu, an inmate from Donnacona Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Brochu had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second degree murder since December 11, 2018.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

