Death of an inmate from Cowansville Institution
Nov 23, 2020, 14:27 ET
COWANSVILLE, QC, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 20, 2020, Edward Bruce Gendron, an inmate from Cowansville Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of his death, Mr. Gendron, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second degree murder since April 6, 1979.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
For further information: Karine Grenon, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Cowansville Institution, (450) 263-3073, ext. 2102