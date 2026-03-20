INNISFAIL, AB, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 20, 2026, Albert Bellegarde, an inmate from Bowden Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 47 years old and had been serving a life sentence since January 22, 2009.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Bowden Institution - Canada.ca

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SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203