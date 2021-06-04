INNISFAIL, AB, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - On June 3, 2021, Jacques Larente, an inmate from Bowden Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Jacques Larente had been serving an indeterminate sentence for Armed Robbery, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Forcible Confinement, Hostage Taking and Sexual Assault With a Weapon since June 12, 1981.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC policy requires that the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Bowden Institution

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Blair MacGregor, A/Assistant Warden Interventions, Bowden Institution, 403-227-3391