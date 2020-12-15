Death of an inmate from Bowden Institution
Dec 15, 2020, 17:09 ET
INNISFAIL, AB, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - On December 12, 2020, Clement Robinson, an inmate from Bowden Institution died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.
At the time of his death, Clement Robinson had been serving an indeterminate sentence for Assault with a Weapon since March 1, 2010.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Bowden Institution
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
For further information: Blair MacGregor, A/Assistant Warden Interventions, Bowden Institution, 403-227-3391