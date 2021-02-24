Death of an inmate from Archambault Institution Français
Feb 24, 2021, 15:36 ET
SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - On February 23, 2021, Serge Robin, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of his death, Mr. Robin had been serving a life sentence since April 2, 1973 for murders, kidnapping, assault, robbery and possession of a weapon.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Archambault Institution
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]
Share this article