SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On January 8th, 2021, Roger Dubois, an inmate from Archambault Institution in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Dubois had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since December 12th, 1977.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the Coroner have been notified, and the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Catherine Rioux, Acting Assistant Warden, Management Services, Archambault Institution, 450-478-5960, ext. 8120