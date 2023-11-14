DEAN SAYERS ENDORSED BY FORMER AFN NATIONAL CHIEF GEORGES ERASMUS

BATCHEWANA, FIRST NATIONS, ON, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Former Grand Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Georges Erasmus is endorsing Dean Sayers in his bid to become the next National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Erasmus is convinced Sayers is the right person for the job. "There is a strong need for very firm leadership. He has a clear idea of how to create the kind of unity where people are once again supporting the Assembly. Somebody like Dean Sayers who has a history of leadership, is calm and will listen to other people's opinions can create consensus."

Sayers, the face of Batchewana First Nation for nearly two decades announced his candidacy October 26th, is travelling across the country to champion his platform of inclusive leadership, AFN unity and the importance of ensuring all levels of government recognize and honor inherent jurisdiction and treaty rights.

Erasmus who worked alongside Sayers when he was Ontario's representative on the AFN Charter Renewal Committee says the time is right, "at the moment you have a government that's prepared to work, with a united Assembly and so I think Dean Sayers can unite the chiefs of Canada and to move forward."

In conversations with Chiefs across the country, Sayers agrees his leadership style includes empowering First Nations to take ownership of unextinguished areas of jurisdiction and to foster further economic development within First Nation communities.

"As a dedicated leader, I am committed to the development and enhancement of our people's economic status, " says Sayers. "I deeply respect the uniqueness and individuality of the various relationships that First Nation People have with Canada from coast to coast to coast."

"Collectively" says Sayers "we must unite and actively strive to protect our Land, Laws, People, Languages, and unique way of Life. Our territories encompass diverse frameworks and governing procedures."

Following three recent visits to British Columbia, Sayers continues his cross country campaign tour with upcoming stops in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and the virtual Atlantic Policy Congress.

