Dealnet Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS), will publish its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2019 after the close of trading on Thursday November 7, 2019. In place of the regular earnings call, the Company will post a video broadcast summarizing the third quarter financial results. It will be available on Dealnet's corporate website.

"We have chosen to modernize our approach to the regular earnings call with the use of a video broadcast which will allow us to visually explain our strategic initiatives and financial results more precisely. This video broadcast will be available with the release of our quarterly earnings and can be viewed at anytime thereafter on the Dealnet website," said Brent Houlden, Dealnet's Chief Executive Officer.

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is a specialty finance company serving the $20 billion Canadian home improvement finance market. The Company develops and supports consumer sales financing programs for approved dealers and distributors under agreements with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that supply a wide range of home improvement products to the retail market. The Company runs its Consumer Finance segment through the operating business, EcoHome Financial Inc. Through a dealer network, the Company underwrites, originates, funds and services the prime quality loans and leases that homeowners need to finance the acquisition and installation of capital assets that improve the quality, comfort and safety of their homes.

In addition, the Company operates its Call Centre segment in the business communications industry in Canada and the U.S. under the One Contact banner, offering customer support services on a contract basis to third party institutions.

