Deadline to Apply for Standing and Funding for the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission is February 28, 2022

Application Form Available to Complete on Commission's Website

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission is issuing a reminder, that individuals and groups involved with Stage 1 of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit System project have until Monday, February 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. to submit their applications for standing to participate in the Commission's hearings.

The application form and the Rules of Standing and Funding are available on the Commission's website. All Applications, along with any supporting materials, must be filed as text searchable and bookmarked PDF files, and must be sent via email to [email protected] by no later than February 28, 2022. Decisions on who will be participating in the hearings will be made and communicated in early March.

If interested applicants have any questions they can contact the Commission at [email protected] or by calling 1-833-597-1955. Applicants can also view the Rules of Procedure which are posted on the website.

The Commission will also be holding two public meetings on May 25 and 26, 2022, at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa at 7 p.m., where the public will have the opportunity to share their views and make statements. More information on how individuals can register to attend and deliver a statement will be made available on the Commission's website the week of March 21, 2022.

The Commission will continue to regularly update its website to keep the public and media informed on the latest developments in the inquiry, including next steps in the process.

The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry was established under Order in Council 1859/2021 on December 16, 2021 , following breakdowns and derailments on Stage 1 of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit system project. The inquiry is looking into the commercial and technical circumstances that led to these issues and will make recommendations to help prevent these issues from happening again.

The Honourable Justice William Hourigan was appointed Commissioner to lead this independent public inquiry on December 17, 2021.

was appointed Commissioner to lead this independent public inquiry on . The Commissioner will present his findings in a final report, along with recommendations to help prevent these issues from happening again. The final report is to be delivered to the Minister of Transportation on or before August 31, 2022 or, if the Minister of Transportation agrees in writing, no later than November 30, 2022 .

