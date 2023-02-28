Deadline extended: Submit your story to RNAO's Media Awards by March 7

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The deadline for the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario's (RNAO) annual Media Awards competition has been extended until March 7.

The competition honours journalists who cover nursing and health care in a variety of categories: community newspaper, daily newspaper, radio, television, online, podcast and multicultural.

A committee of reporters and nurses selected by RNAO – the professional association that shapes health and nursing policy – will judge stories published or broadcasted in Ontario in 2022.

Nominations for the Media Awards must be received via the online submission form no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on March 7, 2023.

Categories for the competition include:

Community newspaper

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Daily newspaper

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Radio

Best news report

Best in-depth report or series

Television

Best news report

Best in-depth report or series

Online

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Podcast – NEW

Best episode

Best series

Multicultural – NEW

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

RNAO will present the awards to this year's winners during the association's Annual General Meeting in June 2023. For the complete list of criteria and to fill out an entry form, visit RNAO.ca/about/awards/media-awards.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

