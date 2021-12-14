De Visser Gray LLP ('DVG') announces new partners and generational change

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - James (Jim) Gray, CPA-CA, Managing Partner of De Visser Gray LLP Chartered Professional Accountants announces the election to the partnership, effective January 1, 2022, of James Roxburgh, CPA-CA and William Nichols, CPA-CA.

Mr. Roxburgh, 36, is a Vancouver-born UBC graduate who joined the firm as an articling student in 2012 and qualified initially as a Chartered Accountant ('CA') in 2016. Mr. Nichols, 36, grew up in Surrey, BC and earned his B. Tech. degree from the BC Institute of Technology in 2011, prior to articling with the firm and qualifying as a CA in 2015.

Concurrently, Keith Macdonald, CPA-CA, will retire from the partnership. Mr. Macdonald joined DVG as a partner in 2012 after a lengthy career in public accounting, and will continue with us in a consulting role during the first half of 2022.

Mr. Gray stated, "It's with great pride that we announce our first 'home-grown' partners, both of whom have proven themselves to be professionally capable and worthy not only of our trust but also the trust of our clients and the public. At the same time, we are grateful for Keith's significant contributions to DVG, not the least of which relate to his role in the training and mentoring of Will and James".

As public practice generalists, both Mr. Roxburgh and Mr. Nichols will continue to be involved in all elements of the firm's work, including the servicing of individuals, owner-operated private firms, non-profit organizations and public companies.

About DVG:

We are a small public accounting firm based in downtown Vancouver, serving a wide variety of individual and corporate clients but with a focus on the provision of audit and related services for public companies, mainly in the mineral exploration sector. Originally founded by Peter de Visser in 1987, our other partners currently are Brad Waddell, CPA-CA and Cameron Dong, CPA-CA.

Our staff are comprised mainly of articling students enrolled in the CPA program. On December 3rd of this year all three of our CPA Common Final Examination candidates – Chetan Kaur, Lucy Kim and Raveena Sidhu – passed that exam and we congratulate them as well!

SOURCE De Visser Gray LLP

For further information: visit our website at www.devissergray.com, or reach out by phone at 604-687-5447