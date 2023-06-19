De Havilland Canada launches the DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G

"For over 50 years, the DHC-6 Twin Otter has stood alone as the most reliable and versatile aircraft in its class," said Brian Chafe, CEO of De Havilland Canada. "After extensive consultation with our customers, we are poised and proud to take this iconic aircraft to new heights with the new DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G."

"With the same rugged airframe, propelled by Pratt & Whitney technology, the lighter weight Classic 300-G will deliver increased payload range and decreased operating costs for our customers," added Chafe. "Along with an all-new cabin interior and flight deck featuring the Garmin G1000® NXi fully integrated avionics suite, De Havilland Canada is once again driving the utility transport aircraft market forward."

"De Havilland Canada continues to shape aviation with innovative utility aircraft, and we are proud to offer our G1000 NXi integrated flight deck with the latest version of the iconic DHC-6 Twin Otter," said Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales and Marketing. "The G1000 NXi will bring wireless cockpit connectivity, enhanced situational awareness, visual approach capability, and our fully integrated GFC™ 700 autopilot with envelope protection to the Classic 300-G aircraft."

Over the course of the Paris International Air Show, De Havilland Canada will announce Purchase Agreements with our valued Twin Otter Classic 300-G launch customers.

The Classic 300-G is the fifth generation of the Twin Otter aircraft, joining the current Series 400. All DHC-6 Twin Otters carry passengers, transport VIPs, move cargo, conduct medivac operations, and perform special missions in the world's most unforgiving environments. When mounted on amphibious floats, these aircraft move seamlessly between paved surfaces and water-landing areas.

As De Havilland Canada continues to grow its footprint in Canadian aerospace, the launch of the DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G will bolster the local economy by creating 80 and 91 permanent production jobs in Calgary, Alberta and Victoria, British Columbia, respectively.

For more details about the DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G, including images, video, and brochure, please visit: https://dehavilland.events/TwinOtterClassic300G

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production, and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and coastal surveillance. Visit: www.dehavilland.com

