De Havilland Canada Launches New Program to Support Emerging Leaders on International Women's Day

With the support of Women in Aerospace Canada, 30 of De Havilland Canada's women leaders will be the first cohort to participate in a six-month development program

International Women's Day is a globally recognized movement to celebrate the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") has launched a new program with the not-for-profit organization Women in Aerospace Canada ("WIA-Canada") to advance career development opportunities for women across the company and Canada's aerospace sector. The program, Women in Aerospace at De Havilland Canada, is a six-month development initiative that will see its first participants undertake leadership, mentorship, and skills-development activities.

De Havilland Canada's Women in Aerospace emerging leaders. (CNW Group/De Havilland Aircraft of Canada)

"WIA-Canada is the perfect partner to help us launch this initiative. The program aligns where we want to go as a company with our increased focus on upskilling and diversifying our workforce," said Brenda Allen, Chief People Officer, De Havilland Canada. "De Havilland Canada wants to help shape the future of aerospace in Canada, and that means building programs like this that push the sector forward."

"WIA-Canada is dedicated to supporting aerospace companies in their efforts to expand career opportunities for women," said Nancy Barber, President of WIA Canada and De Havilland Canada executive member. "Our industry has so many talented women professionals who are making a difference, and Canadian aerospace will be better when more are in leadership positions. We are thrilled to be partnering with De Havilland Canada and commend them on their strong commitment to the WIA Program."

Under the new program, an initial cohort of women from across De Havilland Canada's Calgary, Victoria, and Toronto offices will participate in training and ongoing mentorship with executive team members. In addition, the program features in-person events, exposure to experts, and dedicated funding for each participant to engage in self-directed learning.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to cultivate future leaders and, with the support of WIA-Canada, we look forward to welcoming more women into the program down the road," said Brian Chafe, Chief Executive Officer, De Havilland Canada. "De Havilland Canada is committed to diversity and inclusion in our workplace. The creation of this program is something that all of us at De Havilland Canada can be very proud of."

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well-established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production, and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations, including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and coastal surveillance. https://dehavilland.com

WATCH NOW: DHC - Women in Aerospace

For additional media assets, visit: https://dehavilland.com/en/media

For further information, contact:

John Paul Fraser

De Havilland Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada