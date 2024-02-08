De Havilland Canada Grows Manufacturing Capacity with Acquisition of Field Aviation Company Inc's Calgary based Aircraft Parts Manufacturing Operations

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") is pleased to announce that it has purchased the assets and ongoing business of Field Aviation Company Inc's Calgary, Alberta based aircraft parts manufacturing operations, continuing to grow our Western Canadian manufacturing footprint.

This is the second acquisition made by De Havilland Canada in the past several months, having recently acquired Mid-Canada Mod Centre and Avionics Design Services Inc. in Ontario in late 2023. These acquisitions will allow De Havilland Canada to grow our manufacturing, engineering and avionics design capacity to meet growing global customer demand.

"At De Havilland Canada, we are focused on rugged, reliable, Canadian-made products, so we are very excited to add the expertise of Field's Calgary manufacturing operations to our De Havilland Canada team," said Brian Chafe, CEO, De Havilland Canada. "Field's Calgary operations will be integrated into our own manufacturing operations and will play a vital role in our desire to improve our in-house supply chain and ensure our customers have the parts they need, when they need them."

Field Aviation Company Inc's Calgary, Alberta based aircraft parts manufacturing operations currently manufactures parts for De Havilland Canada aircraft as well as parts for other aerospace OEMs.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well-established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production, and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations, including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and coastal surveillance. https://dehavilland.com

