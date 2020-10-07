De Havilland Canada Chooses IFS to Integrate its Value Chain

"We chose IFS because of its impressive qualifications in the global aerospace and defense sector as well as the comprehensive nature of its technology," said Anca Preda, Vice President, Information Technology, De Havilland Canada. "By unifying our entire operations on the IFS stack we will get full control and transparency across mission-critical processes including sales, project manufacturing, materials management, procurement, finance, all the way through to aftermarket service. All using out-of-the-box, fully integrated functionality. This is a significant investment by De Havilland Canada that will help us increase efficiency and effectiveness while offering even more value to our customers."

"Concluding an extensive bid process, IFS was selected among other reputable ERP solutions," said Scott Helmer, President, IFS Aerospace and Defense (A&D). "De Havilland is a beacon in the aerospace sector and we are thrilled to be joining their journey of transformation and development. Our product offering has been tried and tested over decades by some of the largest and most demanding organizations in the A&D sector, making us the ideal partner for any business looking to optimize its make-to-order or make-to-stock operations and seamlessly integrate it with project management, finance, CRM, supply chain, service and beyond."

The solution will be implemented by IFS partner Tsunami Tsolutions.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with a commitment to delivering value to every one of our customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,000 employees and growing ecosystem of partners support more than 10,000 customers around the world challenge the status quo and realize their competitive advantage. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com

Follow us on Twitter: @ifs

Learn more about how IFS supports A&D organizations at www.ifs.com/corp/industries/aerospace-and-defense/.

Visit the IFS Blog on technology, innovation and creativity: https://blog.ifs.com/

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

Images relating to this release are available at https://dehavilland.com/en/media

De Havilland, Dash 8, Dash 8-100/200/300 and Dash 8-400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

For further information: Philippa King, Lead, Events and Communications, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, [email protected], +1 416 375 3062; Patryk Fournier, Marketing Communications Manager, IFS Aerospace & Defense, [email protected], +1 613 316 4531