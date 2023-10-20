De Havilland Canada Announces Partnership with Universal Avionics and Acquisition of Mid-Canada Mod Centre

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is pleased to announce that it has selected Universal Avionics, an Elbit Systems company, as lead supplier of integrated flight decks for De Havilland Canada's CL-215T and CL-415 firefighting aircraft. The Universal Avionics flight deck system will support aerial firefighting operations with NextGen flight display, flight management, data communication, and connectivity systems.

This solution builds on the history and ruggedness of the CL-215 and CL-415 and will increase the functionality and effectiveness of this legendary firefighting aircraft family, which will now feature Universal Avionics' state-of-the-art navigational instruments for enhanced safety and improved situational awareness.

In addition, as De Havilland Canada continues to grow its engineering, manufacturing, maintenance repair, and overhaul teams across Canada, De Havilland Canada is proud to announce the purchase of Mid-Canada Mod Centre (MC2) and Avionics Design Services (ADS), which have worked on Universal Avionics installations, upgrades, and modifications for decades.

With facilities in Ontario at Toronto Pearson Airport and Region of Waterloo Airport, and other engineering team members located in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta, De Havilland Canada welcomes the addition of MC2 and ADS. Their expertise in avionics upgrade services for both commercial and business aircraft will enhance De Havilland Canada's ability to provide timely, cost-effective solutions to its customers and the over 3,000 aircraft they operate. They are also a Transport Canada Design Approval Organization that develops Supplemental Type Certificates and Repair Design Approvals for MC2 and ADS and its customers. MC2 and ADS' leadership team will remain in place, and the company will operate as a subsidiary of De Havilland Canada.

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production, and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and coastal surveillance. Visit: https://dehavilland.com

